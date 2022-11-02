Q3 2022 Aspo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Rolf Jansson - Aspo Oyj - CEO



Welcome to the Q3 2022 report of Aspo. We have had an extremely strong quarter. Looking at financial figures, we reached all the financial targets during the quarter, both when it comes to growth, operating margin, return on equity, and also gearing.



And we are even delivering record-high numbers, so particularly looking at the earning per share figure, EUR0.82 per share, and that includes the one-time costs. This figure is EUR1.05 per share excluding the one-time cost. This is a record-high figure for three quarters this year.



I don't think that -- even more importantly than the financial figures themselves is that we've been able to execute our strategy. So we made some acquisitions: Kobia, Johan Steenks. We were able to close the pooling concept of ESL Shipping. It's a really transformative project of ESL.



We are making good progress when it comes to Russian exits. ESL fully exited already. Telko has signed a binding framework agreement. And also Leipurin is making progress.



We've been able to clean up our portfolio during this year.