Q4 2022 Aspo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Rolf Jansson - Aspo Oyj - CEO



Welcome to the Q2 2022 (sic - see Presentation, "Q4") reporting of Aspo. I'm glad to say that we had a strong year -- also during Q4 2022. We have had a record year when it comes to operating profit, EUR55 million; and the last quarter, EUR11.3 million.



Maybe even more importantly, we've taken major steps when it comes to strategy implementation in a fairly difficult market environment. So far, we signed all the exits related to selected eastern markets. It has tied up a lot of time of management.



Telko has made acquisitions according to the compounder strategy. We're very happy to say that the integration of Leipurin and Kobia is moving in a very successful direction. Out of the 12 Green Coaster vessels, four are currently under production, and it looks like everything is moving according to schedule.



In addition to the financial targets, also ESG targets and the ESG development, it is going in a good direction.



If we then look at an Aspo level and the top-line development, we have a growth of some 11% for the full year, and that's only