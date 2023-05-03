Q1 2023 Aspo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Rolf Jansson - Aspo Plc - CEO



Welcome to the financial report in Q1 2023 of Aspo. If we look at the continued operations of Aspo during the beginning of this year, we have had strong growth and profitability level, which is close to last year. And if we compare this against targets, growth target, we clearly achieved 10% growth; comparable operating profit rate, 5.9%, compared to 8% target; return on equity, very close to the 20% target; and gearing on a good level, clearly below target.



I want to point out already at this stage that we've changed our reporting structure in Aspo. So basically, we formed a new non-core business segment with all the businesses to be exited. And hence, when you look at the Leipurin and the Telko segments, these now show the continued business of Aspo. And in that way, it gives a much more transparent figure -- transparent view of the numbers.



Let's start with the Aspo level and net sales development. I said 10% growth. Looking at the continuing operations, Leipurin, extremely strong growth driven by the Kobia acquisition, driven by inflation. And Telko also