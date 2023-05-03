May 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Rolf Jansson - Aspo Plc - CEO
Welcome to the financial report in Q1 2023 of Aspo. If we look at the continued operations of Aspo during the beginning of this year, we have had strong growth and profitability level, which is close to last year. And if we compare this against targets, growth target, we clearly achieved 10% growth; comparable operating profit rate, 5.9%, compared to 8% target; return on equity, very close to the 20% target; and gearing on a good level, clearly below target.
I want to point out already at this stage that we've changed our reporting structure in Aspo. So basically, we formed a new non-core business segment with all the businesses to be exited. And hence, when you look at the Leipurin and the Telko segments, these now show the continued business of Aspo. And in that way, it gives a much more transparent figure -- transparent view of the numbers.
Let's start with the Aspo level and net sales development. I said 10% growth. Looking at the continuing operations, Leipurin, extremely strong growth driven by the Kobia acquisition, driven by inflation. And Telko also
Q1 2023 Aspo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...