Q3 2023 Aspo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Rolf Jansson - Aspo Plc - CEO



Welcome to the Q3 reporting of Aspo. We have had a strong quarter compared to Q2, and basically, we have doubled the operating profit compared to last quarter.



But let me start by going through the first nine months of 2023. Net sales, basically, flat development. We have at EUR19.4 million of operating profit for the first nine months.



We have a very solid cash flow, actually, particularly, during Q3, EUR35 million. And the balance sheet has actually -- has even strengthened a bit compared to last quarter. And in addition to that strategy, execution is progressing well.



Sustainability. Before I jump into the financial numbers, basically, two focus areas. One is emissions where we're still in target. The emission intensity and safety frequency. Then the second one number, we're still lagging a bit behind the targets. But both of these measures, we're working hard to reach targets for this year.



And if we think short term, I think, basically, emissions, that's all about operational efficiency of ESL, and safe day is all about communication