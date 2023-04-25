Full Year 2022 Astarta Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Yuliya Bereshchenko - Astarta Holding PLC - Sustainable Business Development & IR Director



Thank you very much for joining the call today. (Operator Instructions).



We would like to go briefly through our annual results for the last year, and then we can turn to the Q&A session.



On the third slide, you can see our summary results with the P&L. For the first time since the company's history, it hit EUR 0.5 billion mark on its revenues. The biggest contributor was the agricultural segment at 35% of the total revenues. And we had a very good contribution from soybean products with the revenue up by more than 35%. Obviously, the war situation in Ukraine affected our costs. First of all, selling and distribution costs for export in our products. And that was reflected both at the gross margin and EBITDA margin. Still, the margin compression was rather moderate on the IFRS from 41% to 50% and actually was quite stable if we