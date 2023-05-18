Q1 2023 Astarta Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Yuliya Bereshchenko - Astarta Holding PLC - Sustainable Business Development & IR Director



Okay. Great. Thank you very much for joining this call, especially in light of us getting together for the discussion just several weeks ago. We will update today on our first quarter results. I'm sure you are pleased to see them as much as we did. All our business segments demonstrated significant revenue growth, especially agriculture, which was the best performer with almost 1/3 uplift of the revenues. We managed to increase our exports and bearing high logistical costs in the selling and distribution part of our P&L, we managed to increase our margin on a gross basis and on an EBITDA basis.



If we strip the IAS41 impact, our margins also widened at EBITDA level from 28% to 37%. If we are looking at consolidated cash flows, we continue to focus on maximizing the operating cash flows. We keep our investment program in the first quarter at maintenance levels. And we also repaid part of our debt, which resulted in a low end of our leverage ratio below 1x of net debt to EBITDA.



