Q3 2023 Astarta Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Yuliya Bereshchenko - Astarta Holding PLC - Sustainable Business Development and IR Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for your interest in the call. We would like to start per usual with our P&L overview. We compare our nine-months results on the same basis with last year. We are pleased to report that our top-line revenues in most business segments were higher than last year, and that is also for agriculture, sugar production, and slightly up for cattle farming.



If we are talking about our profitability on the EBITDA basis, there is an expected heat to the agricultural cash flows, but solid performance in sugar production and soybean processing as well as cattle farming. We also present our profitability without the impact of IAS41 where our gross margin was at the same level as last year. But at the EBITDA, there was a contraction by 5 basis points -- percentage points.



Going to the cash flows, we still focus on our operating cash flows and preserve cash flows in terms of our leverage and investment program concerned. Investing cash flows were EUR17 million