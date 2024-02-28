Full Year 2023 Atos SE Market Update Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Paul N. Saleh - Atos SE - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Greetings, everyone. Today, we issued a new market update. As part of that update, as you will see on the Slide 3, Atos is confirming that its fiscal '23 revenue and operating margin results are in line with the guidance. Our fiscal '23 second half free cash flow was negative EUR 109 million. And for the full year, free cash flow was negative EUR 1.078 billion. Our net debt position at the end of the year was EUR 2.230 billion.



For fiscal '23, earnings release is going to now be rescheduled for March 20. This is to allow our external auditors to complete the audit of the company's noncash goodwill impairment results. And finally, discussions with EPEI on the potential sale of Tech Foundation have concluded with no deal being reached.



If I take you to the next slide, you will see the results for the fiscal '23 operational -- and their objectives have been met for revenue growth and operating margin. On the slide, you will see the fiscal year '22 for the group, Eviden and TF, the guidance that we have provided for fiscal '23.