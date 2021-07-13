Jul 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Jeff Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. - Analyst
Good morning, this is Jeff Cohen and Destiny Hance from Ladenburg Thalmann. With us presenting is Nick Colangelo from Vericel. Nick is the CEO, President and Director. We're excited to have him on and he's going to go about half the time through some slides and we're going to open it up for some Q&A. Thank you, Nick.
Nick Colangelo - Vericel Corporation - President & CEO
Well, hey, thanks, Jeff. Good to be here. And as always, before I begin, just want to remind folks that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and you should refer to our documents on file with the SEC for further information. Jeff, as we talked about, I'll try to hit the highlights so we can save some time for questions at the end.
And so, for those who are not as familiar with Vericel, we're a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn cure market. We have a portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics with a unique defining feature of the Company that we have
Vericel Corp at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jul 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
