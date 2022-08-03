Aug 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vericel Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would also like to remind you that this call is being recorded for replay. I will now turn the conference call over to Eric Burns, Vericel's Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Eric Burns - Vericel Corporation - Executive Director of Financial Planning and Analysis & IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Vericel's SECOND QUARTER 2022 Conference Call to discuss our financial results and business highlights. Before we begin, let me remind you on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements covered under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are described more fully in our filings with the SEC.
In addition, all forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be
Q2 2022 Vericel Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...