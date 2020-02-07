Q4 2019 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Annica ÃnÃ¤s
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO
* Martin Lindqvist
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business support
Annica ÃnÃ¤s - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO
Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg's Q4 Webcast. The headline for this report is we are continuing along our chosen path and have prepared our organization for the future.
Next page, please. As a start, I would like to update you on our key ratios. The property value is now SEK 49 billion with contracted annual rents of SEK 2.6 billion. Offices stand for 50% of the total contracted annual rents. The letting rate is 93% due to 2 projects, Sickla Front II and Entrehusen in Granbystaden Building 3 being completed, but not yet being fully let. And the fact that properties in Slussen and Sickla are being prepared for reconstructions.
Next page, please. Atrium
