Q1 2020 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Annica ÃnÃ¤s

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO

* Martin Lindqvist

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business support



=====================

Annica ÃnÃ¤s - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg's Q1 presentation. The headline for this report is the profit for the first quarter is stable, but the future impact of the coronavirus pandemic is difficult to assess.



As a start, I want to update you on our overall key figures. The property value at the end of the year was SEK 48 billion and the contracted and annual rent, SEK 2.5 billion. Offices is our largest segment with 50% and the contracted annual rent. The occupancy rate was still 93%.



We did 2 major deals during the first quarter. First, we sold Farsta Centrum for SEK 4 billion. The agreement was conditional upon a review by the competition authority and has now