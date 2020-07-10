Q2 2020 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 10, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 10, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Annica ÃnÃ¤s

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO

* Martin Lindqvist

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business support



=====================

Annica ÃnÃ¤s - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg's Q2 presentation. The heading for this report is: Our Office Business remains stable, and we're seeing a positive trend in retail.



As a start, I want to update you on our overall key figures. Our property value at the end of the quarter, and after the sale of Farsta Centrum, was SEK 45 billion, and the contracted annual rent was SEK 2.2 billion. Offices are still our largest segment with 54% of the contracted annual rent. Retail stands for 20% and the rest, culture/education, FMCG, restaurants, health care and residentials are according to our urban development strategy. The gearing ratio is 41%.



So what are the main