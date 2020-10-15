Q3 2020 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 15, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 15, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Annica ÃnÃ¤s
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO
* Martin Lindqvist
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business support
=====================
Annica ÃnÃ¤s - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO
Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg's Q3 presentation. The heading for this report is: more activity on the market, financial stability and strong residential sales.
As a start, I want to update you on our overall key figures. Our property value at the end of the quarter was SEK 46 billion and the contracted annual rent, SEK 2.2 billion. Offices are our -- is our largest segment with 54% of the contracted annual rent, retail stands for 20% and the rest, culture/education, FMCG, restaurants, health care and residential, according to our urban development strategy. And the gearing ratio was 40.5%.
So what were the main events for the quarter? The project
Oct 15, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
