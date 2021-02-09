Q4 2020 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg's by Q4 presentation. The heading for this report is financial stability and attractive location creates a sense of security in troubled times. As a start, I want to update you on our overall key figures. The property value at the end of the quarter was SEK 47 billion and the contracted annual rent, SEK 2.3 billion. Offices is still our biggest segment with 54% of the contracted annual rent, retail stands for 20%, and the rest, culture, education, restaurants, health care, residentials is according to our urban development strategy. And the gearing ratio was 39.9%.



So what were the main events for the quarter? We acquired 2