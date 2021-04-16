Q1 2021 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Annica ÃnÃ¤s

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO

* Martin Lindqvist

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business support



=====================

Annica ÃnÃ¤s - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg Q1 presentation. The heading for this report is stable profit and demand for our residential remains strong.



As a start, I would like to update you on our overall key figures. The property value of the end of the quarter was SEK 48 billion and the contracted annual rent, SEK 2.3 billion. Offices are still our largest segment with 54% of the contracted annual rents and retail stands for 20%, and the rest, culture/education, FMCG, restaurants, healthcare and residentials according to our urban development strategy, and the gearing ratio was 42.6%.



So what were the main events for the quarter? Well, we acquired 2 properties in