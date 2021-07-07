Q2 2021 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Annica ÃnÃ¤s

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO

* Martin Lindqvist

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business support



=====================

Annica ÃnÃ¤s - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg Q2 presentation. The heading for this report is strong quarter boosted by earnings from the first tenant-owned dwelling project in Sickla. As a start, I would like to update you on our overall key figures. The property value of the end of the quarter was SEK 48 billion and the contracted annual rent SEK 2.2 billion.



Offices is our largest segment with 51% of the contracted annual rents. Retail stands for 20%. We focus on Sweden's 4 bigger cities and Stockholm stands for 67% of the contracted annual rent. Letting rate was 91%, and the adjusted gearing ratio was 42%.



So what are the main events for the quarter? We took the