Q4 2021 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg's Q4 report. The headline of this report is strong net letting and impressive value creation in our projects. As a start, I would like to update you on our key ratios. The property value of SEK 52 billion is distributed on the different cities in Sweden: Stockholm, 76%; Uppsala, 11%; Gothenburg, 6%; and MalmÃ¶, 7%. The contracted annual rent is SEK 2.4 billion, gearing ratio below 40% and letting rate was 91%. And the property value was distributed on the different segments, so we can see that offices stand for almost 60% and retail 23%.



I would like to start to comment the rental market. Sales in the rental markets have recovered, and the vacancy situation looks more stable than before. The