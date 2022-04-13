Q1 2022 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

* Annica Anas

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CEO

* Ulrika Danielsson

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) - CFO & Business Area Director of Business Support



Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg's Q1 report. The headline of this report is, strong first quarter in turbulent times.



As a start, I would like to update you on our key ratios. The property value was SEK 53 billion, contracted annual rent, SEK 2.4 billion, gearing ratio of 40%. And the property value in Stockholm stands for 76% and distributed on the different segments. And we see that offices stands for almost 60%; and retail, 23%.



Sales in the markets have really recovered and the vacancy situation looks more stable than before. The good letting work during Q4 have continued during the first quarter, and the net letting ended up at SEK 54 million. But then taking into