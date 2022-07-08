Q2 2022 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO
Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg Q2 report. The headline for this report is strong net letting in uncertain times.
As a start, I would like to update you on our key ratios. The property value was SEK 60 billion; contracted annual rent, SEK 2.6 billion; loan-to-value ratio of 41.6%. And the property value in Stockholm stands for 79% and distributed on the different segments. And we see that office stands for 68% and retail, 20%.
There are 2 different situations currently facing the property business. On the one hand, many major property deals are being carried out, and letting is very high level. This reflects our report, with a good net letting of SEK 96 million for the first half year, changes in value of SEK 4 billion, of which SEK 1.2 billion is project profits. On the other hand, we are seeing the highest inflation figure for a long time, with rising energy and material prices, along with higher financing costs. We delivered operating income growth in like-for-like of 1.3% and the profit after tax of SEK 4.9
