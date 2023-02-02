Q4 2022 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Atrium Ljungberg Q4 presentation. The heading of this report is Stability in Turbulent Times.



First, an update on our overall key figures. The property value at the end of the quarter was SEK 60 billion and the contracted annual rent, SEK 2.8 billion.



Offices is our largest segment with 68% of the property value. Retail stands for 20%. We focus on 4 -- Sweden's 4 biggest cities and Stockholm stands for 80%. Net day rate was 93% and increased during the year due to good net letting and the gearing ratio was 42%.



It has been a challenging year in the real estate market. In February, we launched our 2030 agenda, where we will invest SEK 30 billion up to the year 2030. And thereby, double our net operating income and property value.



To that end, we must also achieve our sustainability goals. The world around us has now changed in a rapid pace, and we're in the middle of an energy crisis, high inflation and rising interesting costs.



The goal to invest in profitable projects,