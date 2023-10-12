Oct 12, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Hello, everyone, and welcome to this English broadcast together with Atrium Ljungberg as they have closed their books now on the third quarter of 2023. And with me here to present the report, I have CEO, Annica Anas as well as CFO, Ulrika Danielsson. Welcome.
Annica Anas - Atrium Ljungberg AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much. The heading for this report is Strong Quarter with a Good Cost Control. I would like to start to summarize and highlight a few things from this report.
Our property portfolio looks very similar to last quarter with 80% of the value in Stockholm. The biggest segment, Office, stands for 63% of the total value.
Our net lending amounted to SEK 42 million in the third quarter and SEK 78 million in the first 3 quarters. Terminations from our side due to upcoming projects amounted to SEK 3 million in the third quarter and SEK 8 million the first 3 quarters.
Our profit from property management increased by 26% in the third quarter and for the first 3 quarters,
Q3 2023 Atrium Ljungberg AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 12, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...