Nov 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the AT&S conference call on the results for the first half year 2019-2020.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Gerda KÃ¶nigstorfer.



Gerda KÃ¶nigstorfer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director of IR & Communications



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call of AT&S. We are presenting today, the first half year results. Today, Mr. Gerstenmayer and Monika Stoisser, the CFO, will present the results of the first half year and give you an update of the market and also an update of the investment in Chongqing and finally also the outlook. And as mentioned before, we have afterwards, the possibility for Q&A.



Now I will hand over to Mr. Gerstenmayer.



Andreas Gerstenmayer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Management Board & CEO