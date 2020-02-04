Feb 04, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Yelena, your operator today. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AT&S conference call on the results for the first 9 months of 2019 and 2020. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Gerda KÃ¶nigstorfer.



Gerda KÃ¶nigstorfer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you, and welcome to the AT&S conference call about the third quarter financial and business update. We released here today also an update regarding the press release of -- about the coronavirus which we published yesterday. And today, Mr. Gerstenmayer will help the presentation and answer your questions.



And with that, I want to hand over to Mr. Gerstenmayer.



Andreas Gerstenmayer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everybody, to the Q3 results announcements. So first