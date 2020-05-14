May 14, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the AT&S conference call on the results for the fiscal year 2019/2020.



Gerda KÃ¶nigstorfer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director of IR & Communications



Welcome also from our side to the conference call of AT&S about the financial year 2019/2020.



We will give you today an overview about the global market environment, about the financials, of course also about the strategic development. And finally, about the outlook for the year 2020/'21.



The conference call will be held today by Andreas Gerstenmayer. And now I want to hand over to Andreas Gerstenmayer. Thank you.



Andreas Gerstenmayer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & Interim CFO



Thank you very much, Ms. KÃ¶nigstorfer. Also a warm welcome from my side to our annual report