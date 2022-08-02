Aug 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Freesia, your operator today. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AT&S conference call for current business environment. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philipp Gebhardt.



Philipp Gebhardt - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director IR



Thank you, Freesia. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the AT&S Q1 2022/23 Conference Call. With us today are Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO; and Peter Schneider, CFO; as well as Silvo Leitner, Head of Finance Department.



Mr. Gerstenmayer will start with a brief overview of the key developments of the fiscal year, followed by a market update from Mr. Schneider. Afterwards, Andreas Gerstenmayer will comment on the financial figures, our full year guidance as well as the midterm guidance. As Freesia mentioned, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Now I would like to hand over to Mr. Gerstenmayer, the floor is yours.



