Nov 03, 2022 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Nadia, your operator today. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AT&S conference call on the results for the first half year 2022/23. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn over the conference to Mr. Philipp Gebhardt.
Philipp Gebhardt - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director IR
Thank you, Nadia. Good afternoon or morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the AT&S H1 2022/23 conference call. With us today are Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO; and Petra Preining, CFO.
Mr. Gerstenmayer will start with a brief overview of the key developments of the fiscal year -- half year and the market update. Afterwards, Ms. Preining will comment on the financial figures and our guidance. As Nadia mentioned, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Now, I would like to hand over to Mr. Gerstenmayer, the floor is yours.
Andreas Gerstenmayer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Half Year 2023 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...