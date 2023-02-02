Feb 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Alexander, your operator today. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AT&S 9 Months 2022-'23 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philipp Gebhardt. Please go ahead.
Philipp Gebhardt - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director IR
Good afternoon and morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the AT&S 9 Months 2022-'23 Conference Call. With us today are Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO; and Petra Preining, CFO. Mr. Gerstenmayer will start with a brief overview of the key developments of the first 9 months and especially on Q3, as well as a market update. Afterwards, Ms. Preining will comment on the financial figures and our guidance. As Alexander mentioned, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Now, I would like to hand over to Mr. Gerstenmayer. The floor is yours.
Andreas Gerstenmayer - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Q3 2023 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...