Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Alexander, your operator today. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AT&S conference call on the results for the first half year of the fiscal year 2023/'24. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philipp Gebhardt please go ahead.



Philipp Gebhardt - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Director IR



Thank you, Alexander. Good morning or afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the AT&S Q2 2023/'24 Conference Call. With us today are Andreas Gerstenmayer CEO; and Petra Preining, CFO. Mr. Gerstenmayer will start with a brief overview of the key developments as well as the market update. Afterwards, Ms. Preining will comment on the financial figures and our guidance. As Alexander mentioned, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Now I would like to hand over to Mr. Gerstenmayer, the floor is yours.



Andreas Gerstenmayer - AT & S Austria Technologie &