Q3 2020 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Q3 presentation for B2Holding. It's been a good quarter for B2Holding, and we are satisfied with the development since Q2. I would like to thank our employees for the impressive effort shown during the quarter.



We had a positive quarter with operations close to normal. When I say normal, we still had strict measures in place, with our employees working in shifts in the office and from home. The focus and response from our employees has been impressive. And the organization is well prepared for the second wave, which is now developing across Europe.



I'm also pleased to see that we reached our cost-saving targets of NOK 320 million per month in the quarter. Collection and recoveries exceeded our expectation, especially the secured recoveries were good in the quarter, and we've managed to solve some larger cases.



Investments in Q2 were kept low, as previously indicated it would be in this Q2 presentation. The third quarter is usually quiet. And in this quarter, the activity has been lower than normal. All