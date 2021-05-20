Q1 2021 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Q1 Presentation 2021 for B2Holding. I'm Erik Johnsen, CEO of B2Holding. And together with me today I have AndrÃ© Adolfsen, CFO of B2Holding.



First quarter was a good quarter for B2Holding as presented in our update 4th of May. Fantastic cash flow and B2 continued to strengthen the financial position in the quarter. We go straight to the highlights of Q1. Looking at the highlights for the quarter. We had good operation in all of our markets. Strong momentum in secured recoveries, both in cash and REO recoveries. The transformation that we experienced in previous quarters in our secured team has continued in Q1. The REO sold was done to above book value in the quarter, and we expect this to continue also forward.



The unsecured recoveries continue to outperform the curves. The digital transformation as well as advanced analytics, a direction set in 2020, are starting to show results through concrete deliverables. The foundation set in 2020 is following the plan and has already delivered various projects across the group