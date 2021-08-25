Q2 2021 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO
(technical difficulty) to Q2 presentation for B2Holding. I'm Erik Johnsen, and with me today, I have AndrÃ© Adolfsen, CFO of B2Holding.
Second quarter was another good quarter for B2Holding, where the markets and operation show improvement. We go straight to the highlights for Q1.
Unsecured collections were above forecast, and we continue to have solid recoveries, both in forms of cash and successful repossession in the secured markets. It should be also noted that REO sales increased substantially and the REO sold were done at the markup of 28% over book value. On the operational side, we see the cost levels remain stable. Going forward, we expect to see sustained lower cost levels. AndrÃ© will get back to this also later in the presentation.
The digital transformation as well as advanced analytics is key for the group. With this in mind, we have hired a new Chief Data Analytics Officer reporting directly to me to accelerate the digital transformation.
On the investment side, we continue to focus on disciplined and selective
