Q3 2022 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Very good. Welcome to B2Holding third quarter presentation. I'm Erik Johnsen, and with me today I have AndrÃ© Adolfsen, CFO of B2Holding, going through the financial numbers afterwards.



Third quarter continued to be a good quarter for B2Holding. And despite market uncertainties, we have seen resilient collection in the quarter that passed.



Let's go through the main points for the quarter. As I said, we had very good steady operations in the quarter that passed, both on the operational side but also on the collection side. Unsecured collection came in at 104.4%, and we also see that the secured collection continued with the strong momentum in the third quarter. On REO side, we passed NOK 400 million collection this year so far and the collection in the third quarter was very good. Also in the third quarter, we had an exceptional good margin on the REO profit that we had.



The cost-saving program that we've been having is resilient. It's proven to be resilient and it mitigates quite a bit of the increased cost inflation that we have seen in