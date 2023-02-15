Q4 2022 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Q4 Presentation for B2Holding. I'm Erik Johnsen and with me today going through the financial numbers will be Andre Adolfsen as usual, CFO of B2Holding. Let's go straight to the quarterly update as well as the summary for the year.



We see -- in the last quarter, we have been having a very good performance on the unsecured portfolios as we were having throughout the year of 2022. We also see that the secured recovery of NOK 553 million, including REOs of NOK 173 million was very good for the quarter. We have the strongest cash EBITDA in the history of B2Holding, and it's been very, very good, and it's been good throughout also 2022, which I will come back to in some of the next slides.



We have been going through deleveraging. Now we are starting increasing our purchases and ERC are now again growing in B2Holding. The Board is going to propose for the general assembly, a cash dividend of NOK 0.20 and a share buyback of NOK 0.42 of a total NOK 0.62 for the General Assembly in May.



Throughout 2022, we had a