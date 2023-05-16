Q1 2023 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the first quarter 2023 presentation for B2Holding. I am Erik Johnsen, the Group CEO. And with me today, I have the group's CFO, AndrÃ© Adolfsen, that will run through the numbers at a later stage. Rasmus Hansson will moderate the Q&A. You can ask questions during the presentation, and we will answer them at the end.



So let's go straight over to the highlights for the quarter. The year started very well in both unsecured collection as well as secured recoveries. Unsecured collections shows a solid collection performance at 104.8% of the latest curves and also collection growth year-over-year.



For the secured business, we had a cash collection of NOK 262 million, which includes REO sales of NOK 75 million at a high margin over 60%. The trend in collection continues into Q2. In line with our strategy that we have outlined previously, we have executed on a plan to reduce footprint with the aim to concentrate capital in fewer markets with scale opportunities.



I will share more detail about the