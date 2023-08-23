Q2 2023 B2holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 presentation for B2Holding. I am Erik Johnsen, the Group CEO. And with me today, I have CFO, AndrÃ© Adolfsen. Let's come to the next slide for the quarterly highlights. It's been a good quarter again for B2Holding. The positive trend that we have seen in Unsecured collection continued in the second quarter with collection performance of 107.6% of the latest curves. For the Secured business, we had a cash collection of NOK 326 million, which include REO sales of NOK 104 million at a margin of 45%. The margin year-to-date on REO sales is 34%. We continue to focus on cost efficiency to mitigate inflation and higher funding costs. Our focus is first and foremost, to stabilize cost but at the same time, be able to grow the business going forward. On the investment side, we see a market changing market dynamics where the industry is adapting to an increase of cost funding. For the transaction carried out in the second quarter, we are comfortable with expected increase in return levels on the portfolio acquired. The