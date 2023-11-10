Q3 2023 B2 Impact ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Just Johnsen - B2 Impact ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2023 presentation for B2 Impact. I'm Erik Johnsen, the Group CEO. And presenting with me today, I have the Group CFO, AndrÃ© Adolfsen, that will go through the financials at a later stage. Rasmus Hansson will be the moderator for the Q&A session. So please submit any questions you might have on the online chat.



Let's move to the quarterly highlights. We are very pleased with the launch of our new brand, B2 Impact, on September 29th. We have outgrown our name, and we believe B2 Impact better reflects who we are, the important role that we play in the financial community. We provide liquidity to financial institutions contributing to a healthier financial system. And we impact the financial situation of our customers by offering sustainable solution to handle their debt. Our new brand will support our strategic goals to increase recognition across our markets and strengthen our internal culture and our commercial activities. The B2 Impact brand will be rolled out in all our core markets over the next 12 months