Q4 2020 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for participating in the Q4 earnings call of Borr Drilling. I'm Patrick Schorn, CEO; and on the call with me today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO.



Next slide. For good order, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I, therefore, refer you to our latest public filings.



Next slide. For the quarter, our results were as follows: total operating revenues of $60.2 million with a net loss of $46.7 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million for the fourth quarter. We have raised $27.5 million in an equity raise in October,