Q3 2021 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021

Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn - Borr Drilling Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling Q3 Earnings Call. I'm Patrick Schorn, talking to you from London, the U.K. And on the call with me today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO.



For good order, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements.



Now with that out of the way, next slide, I'm very pleased with the performance of Borr Drilling this quarter with all the credit going to our people in the field and onshore staff supporting them. They have the privilege of having a great asset base of first-class rigs to work with. And during the quarter, we have been able to win additional work, activate more rigs and have an overall strong operational quarter, which has set us up well for the last quarter of the year.



Some of the resulting highlights in Q3