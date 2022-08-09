Q2 2022 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn - Borr Drilling Limited - CEO



Good day, and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Patrick Schorn, and I'm talking to you from London. And with me on the call today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO.



Next slide. First, covering the necessary. I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest public filings.



Next slide. I'm very pleased how the market has developed over the quarter. We have seen increased interest in our assets. Day rates are increasing to levels of