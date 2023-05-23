Q1 2023 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn - Borr Drilling Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Patrick Schorn talking to you from Hamilton, Bermuda. And with me here today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO; and Bruno Morand, our Vice President, Commercial.



Next slide. First, I would like to cover the required disclaimers. I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I, therefore, refer you to our latest public filings.



Next slide. The first quarter of