Q2 2023 B3 Consulting Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Katarina Lundqvist - B3 Consulting Group AB(publ)-IR



Good morning and welcome to our presentation of B3 Consulting Group's second-quarter 2023. My name is Katarina Lundqvist, and I work with Investor Relations at B3. And I will soon hand over to Sverre Bjerkeli who is the acting CEO of B3 Consulting Group. Later in this program, we will also meet Peter Lager who is the CEO of B3 HealthTech, one of B3's newest company. At the end of the program, we will open up for questions. So please, if you have any questions, you are welcome to send them to [email protected] or you can also click on the envelope next to this window.



So welcome, Mr. Sverre Bjerkeli.



Sverre Bjerkeli - B3 Consulting Group AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Thanks a lot, Kattis. Thanks a lot. It's good to see everybody. And this will be a very boring walkthrough if you don't put lots of questions, so I really hope you have a lot of questions to us. And I or we will try to respond to all of that even the difficult ones.



My name is