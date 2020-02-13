Q1 2020 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 07:45AM GMT

Yes. Thank you. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 results presentation, which also will include an update on the Real transaction. As always, please kindly take note of the disclaimer. And then, let's get started.



So last year we shared with you was the year of intensification. And by many means, it was possible to get our wholesale profile sharpened and strengthened. This current year '19/'20 is all about acceleration, and we want to advance much more with our wholesale agenda. This is how we want to transform the company. This transformation, as you know, started years ago into a fully focused wholesale company, whereby we have been optimizing our portfolio now throughout all the years before. And this year marks kind of the last