Q2 2020 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks a lot, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q2 results call.



And let me open this call with a clear statement of confidence. I think we are all quite impressed with the changes COVID-19 has introduced on public, private and business life. Nonetheless, we are here at Metro are fully confident that not only we can get through the situation well, but actually, we see opportunities on how to transform the business even further to the positive.



What we've seen in Q2 until the arrival of COVID-19 in Europe is a quite solid and accelerated growth, which has been driven by a much better customer response and a growing and improving NPS. Of course, as middle of March, we have seen that the HoReCa sector has been impacted severely by governmental restrictions and therefore volumes have come down significantly as well.



However, and I think that is something that has now materialized quite