Full Year 2020 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 15, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Well, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining METRO's '19/'20 results presentation. As always, I need to remind you on the disclaimer and notes. So that meanwhile, you are used to it, so we don't need to read through it in detail.



And let's get started right away with the chart that we used last year to close our presentation, and at that time, we were telling you that we are convinced that we will get to the full focus of wholesale and that we will accelerate, that we will be able to attract more customers and that we will be able to show that our wholesale profile is among the strongest in the industry.



We also told you that we will complete the transactions. And at the time, we promised you that we will generate another EUR 1.5 billion in proceeds.