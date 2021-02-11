Q1 2021 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT
Operator
Christian Baier - Metro AG - Co-Chairman of the Management Board, Interim Co-CEO & CFO
Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Metro's first quarter conference call. I hope you're all staying safe and well. As always, I need to remind you of the disclaimer and the notes.
With me this morning, Rafael Gasset, with whom I will walk you through relevant financial and strategic updates for the quarter. I will start with taking you through the key highlights for the quarter, followed by a financial perspective. Following this, together, we will update you on the progress relating to our key strategic initiatives.
So let's start with the Q1 update where we are convinced that we delivered really well for our customers this quarter in a continuously difficult period. All of this was done through the hard work of all of our
