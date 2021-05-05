Q2 2021 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 06:45AM GMT

Christian Baier - Metro AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Good morning all, and welcome to the 2021 Q2 call. This morning, Rafa and I will present the Q2 results. We are also joined by our new CEO, Steffen Greubel, whom I'd like to briefly introduce before we start with the normal results call.



Steffen is an experienced executive who spent 2 decades in B2B, retail and the consumer sector. In his last position, he was a member of the Central Management Board of WÃ¼rth Group, a world market leader that offers its products and services to B2B customers. Steffen was responsible there for the core business internationally. Prior to that, he was the lead partner of the European retail and consumer goods practice at McKinsey. Steffen, we're very excited to have you onboard. And I know you wanted to say also a few words