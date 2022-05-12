May 12, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thanks for joining METRO Q2 2021/'22 Results Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG. Please go ahead, sir.
Steffen Greubel - Metro AG - CEO, Chairman of Management Board & Ad Interim Labour Director
Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q2 '21/'22 results call. I'm very happy to walk you through our most recent business developments. And as always, our agenda is consisting of 3 parts: first, highlights of the quarter, I will do that. Then second, Christian, who is sitting next to me, our CFO, Christian Baier, is walking us through the financial section. And then, of course, we reserve proper time for Q&A.
So let's directly start with a summary of, I have to say, very ambiguous quarter. Of course, we do have the war in Ukraine that is impacting our business. For example, we had war-related bookings that drove down our EPS by EUR 0.60.
But
Q2 2022 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...