Q2 2022 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thanks for joining METRO Q2 2021/'22 Results Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG. Please go ahead, sir.



Steffen Greubel - Metro AG - CEO, Chairman of Management Board & Ad Interim Labour Director



Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q2 '21/'22 results call. I'm very happy to walk you through our most recent business developments. And as always, our agenda is consisting of 3 parts: first, highlights of the quarter, I will do that. Then second, Christian, who is sitting next to me, our CFO, Christian Baier, is walking us through the financial section. And then, of course, we reserve proper time for Q&A.



So let's directly start with a summary of, I have to say, very ambiguous quarter. Of course, we do have the war in Ukraine that is impacting our business. For example, we had war-related bookings that drove down our EPS by EUR 0.60.



But