Q3 2022 METRO AG Earnings Call Transcript

Steffen Greubel - Metro AG - CEO, Chairman of Management Board & Ad Interim Labour Director



Yes, welcome. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our METRO Q3 '21/'22 results call. We are happy to present our most recent business developments today. So today's agenda is like always almost, I'm going to introduce our progress on our sCore strategy execution, Christian Baier is going to run us through the financials, and then we have proper time for Q&A.



So let's directly stick into the content. What do we want to do today? I will explain you how we have made commercial and financial progress, how we have advanced with our sCore execution, and how this is visible on channel and on country level. And how our recent acquisitions and access also contribute to that