Q4 2022 METRO AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Sabrina Ley - Metro AG - Director of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our balance sheet press conference of METRO AG in DÃ¼sseldorf. We'd like to welcome journalists, analysts and investors to join hybrid event.



My name is Sabrina Ley. I'm in charge of Investor Relations.



Gerd Koslowski - Metro AG - Global Director of Corporate Communications



And my name is Gerd Koslowski, I'm in charge of Corporate Communications of METRO AG.



Sabrina Ley - Metro AG - Director of IR



And we will be your host of today's event.



Do you know the agenda? We have Dr. Steffen Greubel, our CEO; and Christian Baier, our CFO, present the figures and events of the year 2021/2022. And they will also give us an outlook on the ongoing financial year.



Gerd Koslowski - Metro AG - Global Director of Corporate Communications



After that, we will be able to answer questions, and the event will be in German, but will be translated simultaneously into English. So you can select the right